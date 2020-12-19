 Vandy bounces back from loss, closes homestand with win over Radford
Vandy bounces back from loss, closes homestand with win over Radford

Scotty Pippen, Jr. scored 25 points to lead Vanderbilt to a win over Radford on Saturday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After dropping a 78-67 decision to Richmond on Wednesday, Vanderbilt put together a bounce-back effort Saturday — earning a 59-50 win over Radford at Memorial Gymnasium to close its three-game homestead on the positive end.

The Commodores — now 3-1 on the season — only led 26-25 at halftime but turned up their intensity in the second half and outscored the Highlanders 33-25 to come out on top.

Scotty Pippen, Jr. led the way for Vanderbilt with 25 points, while Dylan Disu finished with 12.

Chyree Walker scored 15 points for Radford (3-5), and Shaquan Jules added 12.

VU is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday on the road at Davidson. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

The two sides exchanged baskets over the first seven minutes, but Radford used a 6-0 run to build a 17-10 lead at the 11:55 mark of the first half. Vanderbilt responded with a 7-2 run of its own to get within 19-17, and Quentin Millora-Brown’s dunk with 2:21 left in the frame put the Commodores up 24-23.

Lewis Djonkam scored inside to put Radford back in front at 25-24, but Pippen, Jr. soon made a layup on the other end to send Vanderbilt into the break leading 26-25.

Vandy shot just 11-of-32 (34%) from the field and 3-of-16 (19%) from 3-point range in the opening half, while the Highlanders were 12-for-26 (46%) from the floor and 1-for-5 (20%) from deep.

The Commodores finished 22-of-57 (39%) from the field and 8-of-27 (30%) from 3, while Radford was 21-of-48 (44%) and 1-of-9 (11%), respectively.

Vanderbilt wasted no time getting going in the second 20-minute set.

After Disu opened the half with a jumper from inside the paint, Pippen, Jr. scored seven straight — highlighted by a 3 — to put the Commodores up 35-25 at the 17:39 mark.

Radford scored three times inside to trim its deficit to 37-31, but Trey Thomas’ 3 — followed by one from D.J.Harvey — made it 43-31 Vandy at the 14:03 mark.

Issac McBride netted a deep ball to extend the Commodores’ advantage to 12 at 47-35, but the Highlanders got within 47-40 with 8:11 remaining — and then made it a three-point affair at 47-44 with 6:39 left.

Pippen, Jr.’s basket with 2:49 to go put Vanderbilt up 52-46, and he later knocked down a 3 to give the Commodores a 55-48 lead and seal it.

NOTES:

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse missed Saturday’s game to attend the funeral of his late father. Assistant coach Adam Mazarei served as the Commodores’ acting head coach for the contest.

Clevon Brown and D.J. Harvey returned to action for the Commodores on Saturday after being out for COVID-19 related issues. Myles Stute wasn’t available to play but attended the game.

