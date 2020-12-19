NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After dropping a 78-67 decision to Richmond on Wednesday, Vanderbilt put together a bounce-back effort Saturday — earning a 59-50 win over Radford at Memorial Gymnasium to close its three-game homestead on the positive end.

The Commodores — now 3-1 on the season — only led 26-25 at halftime but turned up their intensity in the second half and outscored the Highlanders 33-25 to come out on top.

Scotty Pippen, Jr. led the way for Vanderbilt with 25 points, while Dylan Disu finished with 12.

Chyree Walker scored 15 points for Radford (3-5), and Shaquan Jules added 12.

VU is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday on the road at Davidson. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

The two sides exchanged baskets over the first seven minutes, but Radford used a 6-0 run to build a 17-10 lead at the 11:55 mark of the first half. Vanderbilt responded with a 7-2 run of its own to get within 19-17, and Quentin Millora-Brown’s dunk with 2:21 left in the frame put the Commodores up 24-23.

Lewis Djonkam scored inside to put Radford back in front at 25-24, but Pippen, Jr. soon made a layup on the other end to send Vanderbilt into the break leading 26-25.

Vandy shot just 11-of-32 (34%) from the field and 3-of-16 (19%) from 3-point range in the opening half, while the Highlanders were 12-for-26 (46%) from the floor and 1-for-5 (20%) from deep.

The Commodores finished 22-of-57 (39%) from the field and 8-of-27 (30%) from 3, while Radford was 21-of-48 (44%) and 1-of-9 (11%), respectively.

Vanderbilt wasted no time getting going in the second 20-minute set.

After Disu opened the half with a jumper from inside the paint, Pippen, Jr. scored seven straight — highlighted by a 3 — to put the Commodores up 35-25 at the 17:39 mark.

Radford scored three times inside to trim its deficit to 37-31, but Trey Thomas’ 3 — followed by one from D.J.Harvey — made it 43-31 Vandy at the 14:03 mark.

Issac McBride netted a deep ball to extend the Commodores’ advantage to 12 at 47-35, but the Highlanders got within 47-40 with 8:11 remaining — and then made it a three-point affair at 47-44 with 6:39 left.

Pippen, Jr.’s basket with 2:49 to go put Vanderbilt up 52-46, and he later knocked down a 3 to give the Commodores a 55-48 lead and seal it.

NOTES:

— Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse missed Saturday’s game to attend the funeral of his late father. Assistant coach Adam Mazarei served as the Commodores’ acting head coach for the contest.

— Clevon Brown and D.J. Harvey returned to action for the Commodores on Saturday after being out for COVID-19 related issues. Myles Stute wasn’t available to play but attended the game.