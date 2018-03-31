GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida struck for five runs in the seventh to break open a one-run game and take the series opener, 8-4 against Vanderbilt on Friday night at McKethan Stadium.

The second-ranked Gators (23-5, 5-2 SEC) batted around in the seventh, tagging three Commodore pitchers for three hits including a two-run home run from Jonathan India and RBI-hits from Deacon Liput and Nelson Maldonado.

Florida scored single runs in the fourth and fifth, breaking through after Vanderbilt starter Drake Fellows allowed just one hit the first time through the order. The eighth-ranked Commodores (17-9, 5-2 SEC) trimmed their deficit to 2-1 in the seventh, thanks to a leadoff solo home run from Philip Clarke.

The line-drive homer was the freshman’s second of the season and just second hit of the night for Vandy.

After allowing five runs in a frame for the second time this season, Stephen Scott brought the Dores back within reach after Julian Infante reached on a wild pitch (strikeout) and Austin Martin singled. Scott belted a two-out, three-run home run over the Vanderbilt bullpen in right center, cutting the deficit to 7-4.

The long ball was the sixth career homer for Scott and first since Feb. 28 against UMass-Lowell. The Gators pushed the lead back to four in the eighth, however, as a leadoff walk came around to score following a stolen base and error.

Infante finished 2-for-4 with a run while Scott recorded his second multi-RBI game of the season. The junior totaled three RBIs as part of a 1-for-3 outing.

Florida was led by India, who went 3-for-5 with two runs and as many RBIs. The top of the order combined to go 6-for-14 with six runs and four RBIs.

Fellows (4-1) was saddled with his first loss of the season, permitting five runs (four earned) on six hits. The sophomore walked three while striking out eight in 6.1 innings.

Florida starter Brady Singer (6-1) fanned a season-high 11 hitters, allowing just two Vanderbilt hits in seven innings. The right-hander also walked one in the win.

Vandy struck out a season-high 16 times against three Florida pitchers including right-hander Michael Byrne, who secured his seventh save by fanning three without allowing a run in 1.2 innings.

Vanderbilt looks to even the series on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU, sending right-hander Patrick Raby (2-3, 2.19 ERA) to the mound against Florida righty Jackson Kowar (4-1, 3.13 ERA).