Vandy enters race for talented Alabama QB
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
After a stellar camp performance at last Thursday's Elite Skills Camp, James Clemens (Ala.) quarterback Jamil Muhammad picked up an offer from the Commodores on Tuesday.After missing his entire jun...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news