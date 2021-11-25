Vandy extends offer to transfer cornerback Jeremy Lucien

Listed at 6-foot-2, 192-pounds on Connecticut's roster, Lucien had 29 tackles, two interceptions, and four passes defended for the 1-10 Huskies this season.

Connecticut cornerback Jeremy Lucien officially entered the transfer portal on Monday and it didn't take long for power five interest to come his way as Vanderbilt extended an offer on Thursday.

Vanderbilt got a glimpse of Lucien earlier this season as the Commodores defeated UConn, 30-28, back on October 2nd. Against Vandy, Lucien tallied six tackles and two pass break-ups.

During his three seasons at UConn, Lucien totaled 57 tackles in 30 games.

Lucien was rated a two-star prospect coming out of Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.) in the 2018 recruiting class, choosing Connecticut over the likes of Columbia and Davidson.

Connecticut and Randy Edsall mutually parted ways on September 6th and the Huskies announced Jim Mora as their new head coach on November 11th.

Along with Lucien, expect Vanderbilt to go after other transfer options that will help bolster roster needs and fit Clark Lea's profile.

The Commodores have also expressed interest in Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison, Miami (Fla.) defensive back Gurvan Hall, and Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito.