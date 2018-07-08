Williams Field (Ariz.) safety Jadon Pearson was one of the better defensive backs to take part in Friday's Elite Camp at Vanderbilt. Afterwards, he got rewarded for his efforts when head coach Derek Mason extended an offer to the Arizona product.

Pearson went in-depth about his camp experience.

"The camp structure was great, as everything went smooth," he noted. "The camp was amazing as I was able to showcase my talent."

"They really took the time to teach the technique they wanted me to play. I took that new coaching and now I'm able to use that technique for my senior season."

The Vanderbilt campus and coaching staff also stood out to tall, lengthy defensive back.

"The campus is one of the best campuses I’ve ever been able to experience. The visit was amazing as the coaches made me feel right at home."

Measuring in at 6-foot-1, 169-pounds, the Commodores see Pearson as a defensive back that can cover a lot of ground with his combination of size and speed.

"They liked me more at free safety. And they liked how i was a sideline-to-sideline player."

Vanderbilt is the first power five program to extend Pearson an offer. He also has offers from the likes of Army, Navy, and Air Force.

He's planning to visit Army on the 27th of July.