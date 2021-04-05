"I actually had a Zoom meeting with a bunch of the coaches today with my parents, including Coach Lynch, Coach (David) Raih, and Coach (Clark) Lea and I told them at the end of the call that I want to be a Commodore and I’m committed to Vanderbilt. All of the coaches on the call went nuts. They were all really excited, so it was awesome."

"Coach (Joey) Lynch called me last Friday and told me we’re gonna 'shock the world' and I knew when he said that I was gonna commit and we were gonna make it happen."

"Very excited to have this opportunity to help build this program with this new coaching staff," Dickey said of his commitment.

After picking up an offer from the Commodores on Friday, Austin (Tex.) Regents quarterback Drew Dickey didn't waste much time joining their 2022 recruiting class, giving his verbal pledge to Vanderbilt on Monday evening via Twitter.

The commitment from the 6-foot-1, 210-pound prospect came after two months of communication with the staff and a recent trip to West End for his own self-guided tour.

"I've been building a great relationship with Coach (Joey) Lynch for the past two months and I've had the chance to visit campus on spring break," Dickey told VandySports.com on Friday after the offer. "Super pumped for the opportunity."

"The campus is amazing and the education is top notch for sure. Nashville is an awesome town and I even had the chance to walk into the football stadium and check it out. Felt like home being on the field and the atmosphere of Nashville overall. I really enjoyed my time there and the relationship I've developed with Coach Lynch."

"Like Coach Lynch's energy. Every single call he is amped up. I can tell his mission is to win and I'm very excited about that. He wants to compete and win just like me and it's awesome."

Vanderbilt is getting a quarterback that is a true dual-threat, Dickey tallied 1,861 yards passing and 25 touchdowns this past season while throwing at a 70% clip. He also scampered for 741 rushing yards 14 touchdowns while leading his team to a 10-0 record and a Division II state title.

"He (Lynch) likes my accuracy and pocket presence, but also my ability to use my legs if needed," Dickey noted. "He always tells me I can throw it with the best of them, which I really appreciate."

Dickey chose the Commodores over the likes of Maryland, Colorado State, and Marshall. He was also hearing from Houston, Nevada, Rice, Georgia Tech, and Louisiana.

The Austin native becomes the fifth overall commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2022 class - joining CPA (Tenn.) linebacker Langston Patterson, Rabun Gap (Ga.) defensive end Linus Zunk, Pinson Valley (Ala.) outside linebacker BJ Diakite, and Mt. Pisgah Christian (Ga.) tight end Cole Spence.

Vanderbilt's class currently ranks 33rd nationally, according to Rivals.com.