To kick off the final non-conference weekend before SEC play begins, Vanderbilt defeated Illinois State 14-9. Carter Holton pitched five scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and held the Redbirds to just four hits. Meanwhile, at the plate, Alan Espinal, Troy LaNeve, and Matthew Polk all hit home runs to lead the Commodores to a game-one victory.

Samford transfer Jayden Davis started the scoring in the first inning with a two-out RBI single up the middle to bring in Cam Kozeal. Later in the inning, Troy LaNeve lifted an opposite-field three-run home run over the monster to extend the lead to 4-0 heading into the 2nd.

As Carter Holton continued mowing down batters, Troy LaNeve came through once again with a two-run double into the left-field gap. That gave the Commodores a 6-run lead after three innings.

Troy LaNeve’s work wasn’t done yet, though. The Pittsburgh native came through again in the fifth with another RBI double, his sixth RBI of the night. Then, Matthew Polk immediately followed with an RBI hustle double of his own to give Vanderbilt a commanding 8-run lead heading to the sixth.

Greyson Carter entered the game in relief of Carter Holton to begin the sixth inning but struggled to control his fastball. He walked three batters, which resulted in the Redbirds tacking on four runs to cut into the lead.

In the bottom half, Alan Espinal answered the Redbirds’ flurry of runs with a two run shot over the monster to extend the lead to 10-4.

After just one inning, Greyson Carter was replaced by Freshman Ethan McElvain in the 7th. The Nolensville product gave up an opposite field home run to the leadoff batter and then surrendered two more runs as the Redbirds cut the lead to 10-7 in the seventh.

Once again, after another Redbird’s surge, the Commodores responded with runs of their own. Troy LaNeve led off the inning with a strikeout, but Matthew Polk followed that with a solo shot over the monster. Then, Jonathan Vastine roped an RBI double to the right field gap to bring in Calvin Hewett, giving Vandy a 12-7 lead. Tim Corbin’s club wasn’t done yet though. RJ Austin came through with an RBI single to bring in Vastine as the lead moved to 13-7. Adding insult to injury, RJ Austin also came around to score on a passed ball to give the Commodores a 7-run cushion heading into the eighth.

After struggles from Carter and McElvain, the eighth inning was dominated by freshman Brennan Seiber, as he induced three ground balls in a 1-2-3 inning. Meanwhile, in the ninth, Seiber gave up a two run shot as Illinois State cut the lead to 14-9.

Seiber was able to close the game out as the Commodores earned a game-one victory over Illinois State by a final score of 14-9. Tomorrow’s game two will start at 1 pm at Hawkins Field.

