Vandy lands another Alabama target in safety Justin Harris
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Vanderbilt added a key piece to their secondary on Sunday when Etowah (Ala.) defensive back Justin Harris announced his commitment to the Commodores.The Alabama product actually gave his pledge to ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news