Vandy lands commitment from 2025 DB Carson Lawrence
Vanderbilt added another rising, in-state commitment on Friday in Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie 2025 safety Carson Lawrence.
For Lawrence, he's been interested in Vanderbilt for a long time. He attended the Wake Forest game this past season and returned for a camp this summer, where he picked up an offer from the Commodores.
It was the offer he had been waiting for.
"Yeah, I camped there a couple of times," Lawrence said of Vandy at the Tennessee State Mega Camp earlier this month. "I went up there and was motivated. I wanted to go get that offer. I went out and did my thing and got it."
"I'm forming a good relationship with Coach (Nick) Howell (defensive coordinator) and I've been talking to Kendall Lawson (senior personnel analyst) and I'm starting to get to know their entire coaching staff. I'm liking it up there."
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound enjoyed his camp experience with Vanderbilt and working one-on-one with Nick Howell, who likes his skill set as a safety.
"He's intense," Lawrence noted. "He goes fast. Practice is intense even the camp was intense. I enjoyed that, playing like your hair is on fire.They like my physicality. Like I said, they like how I play with my hair on fire. They can see that I'm running full-speed and they like the way I cover as a bigger guy."
For Lawrence, there is a lot to like about the Vanderbilt football program and the school itself, it's why he's now committed to the Commodores and a key member of their 2025 class.
"With Vanderbilt, going there makes you a well-rounded person and that's what I want to be as an individual and a man. They have great academics. It's just a great all-around school and a great city and they have a tremendous coaching staff as well."
Lawrence becomes the second 2025 verbal pledge for the Commodores, joining Wynewood (Okla.) running back Caden Knighten.
