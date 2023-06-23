Vanderbilt added another rising, in-state commitment on Friday in Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie 2025 safety Carson Lawrence.

For Lawrence, he's been interested in Vanderbilt for a long time. He attended the Wake Forest game this past season and returned for a camp this summer, where he picked up an offer from the Commodores.

It was the offer he had been waiting for.

"Yeah, I camped there a couple of times," Lawrence said of Vandy at the Tennessee State Mega Camp earlier this month. "I went up there and was motivated. I wanted to go get that offer. I went out and did my thing and got it."

"I'm forming a good relationship with Coach (Nick) Howell (defensive coordinator) and I've been talking to Kendall Lawson (senior personnel analyst) and I'm starting to get to know their entire coaching staff. I'm liking it up there."