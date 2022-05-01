Vandy lands commitment from Biloxi (Miss.) WR Duran Parish
Vanderbilt picked up a commitment from Lowndes (Ga.) cornerback Kevis Thomas earlier on Sunday. An hour later, the Commodores added another pledge to their 2023 class in Biloxi (Miss.) wide receiver Duran Parish.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect is a four-sport athlete at his high school and chose Vanderbilt over other offers from Mississippi State, South Alabama, and Tulane.
According to MaxPreps.com, Parish hauled in 41 catches for 609 yards and nine touchdowns during his junior season, his first year playing football.
Parish is the first wide receiver pledge for the Commodores in the 2023 class and sixth overall commitment - joining cornerback Kevis Thomas of Lowndes (Ga.), running back Sedrick Alexander of Lyndon B. Johnson (Tex.), tight end Julien Randolph of Independence (Va.), linebacker Ethan Crisp of Mt. Juliet (Tenn.), and quarterback Reece Mooney of Denham Springs (La.)
