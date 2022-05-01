Vandy lands commitment from Biloxi (Miss.) WR Duran Parish

Vanderbilt picked up a commitment from Lowndes (Ga.) cornerback Kevis Thomas earlier on Sunday. An hour later, the Commodores added another pledge to their 2023 class in Biloxi (Miss.) wide receiver Duran Parish.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect is a four-sport athlete at his high school and chose Vanderbilt over other offers from Mississippi State, South Alabama, and Tulane.