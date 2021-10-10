Vandy lands commitment from coveted target Colin Smith

That investment paid off as Smith announced his commitment to the Commodores on Sunday.

Colin Smith first picked up his offer from Vanderbilt in June of 2020, the Commodores staff have invested a lot of time in recruiting the Rivals100 prospect and developed a great relationship him and his family.

Smith took his first official visit of the summer to Vanderbilt back on the weekend of June 11th and followed that up with another recent trip to West End the weekend of September 18th.

Arizona State was Smith's only other official visit, a trip he took back on September 2nd.

The opportunity to play for Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who has a plethora of NBA experience as a player and a coach, served as an enticing option for Smith.

"I like him as a coach because he's real with his players," Smith told VandySports.com back in July. "Someone that played in the NBA, you can learn a lot from them and how they got there and stayed there for so long."

Stackhouse likes Smith's versatility as a defender and as a scoring threat while the four-star likes the way Vanderbilt utilizes their forwards in their system.

"He talks about my versatility as a player. Someone that can guard 1-4. Someone that can bring the ball up the court, shoot it, and drive to the basket. They get their wings involved in the offense a lot. They get up and down the court and I like that."

Smith recently transferred to Compass Prep (Ariz.) for his senior season. Before his move, Smith starred at St. Marks (Tex.) in the Dallas area where he formed a friendship with fellow Vandy commits Noah Shelby and Lee Dort.

"After my freshman season, we played on the same AAU team prior to my sophomore year. Noah was my teammate in high school my freshman and sophomore year. So, I'm very familiar with both of them and we do our strength and conditioning training at the same location. We're all cool with one another."

Smith becomes the fourth verbal pledge in the Commodores' 2022 recruiting class, joining fellow Rivals150 prospects Shelby and Dort of Greenhill School (Tex.) along with Ensworth (Tenn.) power forward Malik Dia.