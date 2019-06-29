The red-hot month of June continues for the Vanderbilt Commodores as they picked up another commitment in Westlake (Ga.) defensive back Chase Lloyd .

The three-star prospect chose Vanderbilt over offers from Duke, Minnesota, Maryland, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, and many others, after previously visiting Vanderbilt back in April and taking part in the Commodores' Friday Night Lights camp last weekend.

Lloyd is being recruited as a defensive back and becomes Vanderbilt's 12th 2020 commitment and fourth defensive pledge - joining St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) outside linebacker Griffin Lampton, IMG Academy (Fla.) defensive tackle Jordan Butler, and Rummel (La.) safety Donovan Kaufman.

