The Commodores became the first SEC offer for the 6-foot-2, 305-pound prospect during a January visit to West End. Defensive line coach Larry Black was the one to give Seabrooks the good news.

“Honestly I did not expect to get the offer that day," Seabrooks told VandySports.com in January. "I thought they were like most colleges that I’ve talked to who just want to get eyes on me. But when Coach Black sat me down in his office, he told me they wanted to offer me."

The chance to stay close to home and play in the SEC was a major factor in Seabrooks decision to choose Vandy.

“One thing I liked about Vanderbilt is how close to home they are. I don’t have to travel so far or be too far away from the family. Also, all the staff there were very friendly, and it felt like everybody was family there. Their campus isn’t too big. So, I wouldn’t have to travel far to get to the field or practices."

His relationship with Coach Black was also very instrumental in choosing to stay home and play for the Commodores. While Seabrooks is equally talented on both sides of the ball, Vanderbilt sees being a difference-maker along the interior defensive line.

“Coach Black seems like a fun guy with a good personality. I can tell he liked to joke around, but he also gets his points through. He seems like the type of coach the players can talk to about anything. Coach Black likes how quick I am for a big guy. He loves how aggressive I was at the line of scrimmage and how strong I was.”

Seabrooks offer sheet also included programs like Purdue, Georgia Tech, Liberty, and UAB.

He becomes the fourth commitment for Vanderbilt in their 2024 class, joining quarterbacks Jeremy St.-Hilaire and Whit Muschamp, along with defensive end Callahan Blair.