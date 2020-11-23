Taylor, a finalist for the Class 6A Mr. Football award, picked up an offer from Vanderbilt on Tuesday and quickly chose the Commodores over other finalists that included Mississippi State, Army, Navy, and others.

The Commodores added their second in-state commitment to their 2021 class on Saturday in Warren County (Tenn.) do-it-all athlete CJ Taylor .

As a senior, Taylor led Warren County to their first winning season in 40 years, finishing with an 8-3 record. He rushed for 1,700 yards and passed for over 600 on offense and tallied 51 tackles on defense.

The Commodores like Taylor as a safety and have been communicating with the talented, in-state product for a while.

He becomes the 18th overall commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2021 class and fifth defensive back pledge, joining John Howse IV, James Ziglor, Alan Wright, and Tyson Russell.