Vandy lands commitment from mid-state prospect Nate Clifton
On Monday, Vanderbilt added their latest commitment from mid-state prospect Nate Clifton. The Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) product was a standout two-way player who played offensive tackle and defensive end this past season.
Earlier this week, Clifton had an in-home visit from defensive line coach C.J. Ah You and received an offer from the Commodores as a defensive end.
Clifton chose Vanderbilt over the likes of Tulane, Cincinnati, Navy, Army, Western Kentucky, Central Michigan, and others.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect is the third defensive line commitment for the Commodores, joining James Clemens (Ala.) defensive tackle Daevion Davis and Christian Brothers (Tenn.) defensive end Christian James.
All Glory to God 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/9gvLYGTsyf— Nate Clifton 😈 (@Nate_Cliff_) December 17, 2018