On Monday, Vanderbilt added their latest commitment from mid-state prospect Nate Clifton. The Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) product was a standout two-way player who played offensive tackle and defensive end this past season.

Earlier this week, Clifton had an in-home visit from defensive line coach C.J. Ah You and received an offer from the Commodores as a defensive end.

Clifton chose Vanderbilt over the likes of Tulane, Cincinnati, Navy, Army, Western Kentucky, Central Michigan, and others.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect is the third defensive line commitment for the Commodores, joining James Clemens (Ala.) defensive tackle Daevion Davis and Christian Brothers (Tenn.) defensive end Christian James.