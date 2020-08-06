The three-star prospect picked up an offer from the Commodores back on March 25th and chose Vanderbilt over the likes of Temple, Navy, Western Michigan, Ohio, Akron, Central Michigan, and others.

Copley (Oh.) athlete Antoine Campbell became Vanderbilt's 11th overall commitment in the 2021 recruiting class on Thursday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect stars on both sides of the ball for his high school as tight end and defensive end.

The Commodores are recruiting Campbell as an outside linebacker in their defensive scheme.

As a junior Campbell recorded 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and four sacks on defense while also hauling in 24 catches for 271 yards and six touchdowns.

Vanderbilt linebackers coach Kenechi Udeze was the main contact throughout the recruiting process of the Ohio native.