VandySports - Vandy lands commitment from OLB Miles Capers

Vanderbilt added another nice defensive piece to their 2021 class on Wednesday with the commitment of Sumter (N.C.) outside linebacker Miles Capers .

Capers picked up an offer from the Commodores back on March 18th and has developed a good relationship with linebackers coach Kenechi Udeze and cornerbacks coach Aaron Henry throughout.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect chose the Commodores over other offers that included Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Virginia, and others.

According to MaxPreps.com, Capers recorded 57 tackles and 1.5 sacks this past season while helping lead his team to an 8-1 record.

Capers becomes the Commodores 22nd overall commitment and third linebacker pledge in the 2021 class, joining Errington Truesdell and Michael Mincey.

