Vanderbilt has landed their 17th commitment in the 2019 class from Porter Ridge (N.C.) combo specialist Jared Wheatley.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect originally committed to Charlotte back in late July, before flipping to Vanderbilt after a full scholarship offer.

Wheatley is equally talented at both kicker and punter, but with Parker Thome set to graduate he will likely be in contention to take over punting duties next season.

Here is a player review of Wheatley, courtesy of ChrisSailerKicking.com:

"Jared is an outstanding high school punting and kicking prospect. A great looking athlete with one of the strongest legs in his class. He shows that he can hit a great ball on field goal off the ground. He gets nice lift on his ball and has 55+ yard range. Kickoffs are strong, college ready. He is very close to a 5-star rating as a kicker. Also a big time punter, a strength. He has great potential in this area. He punts for a strong combination of distance and hang time. He is one of the more consistent punters in the nation. A competitor that does very well under pressure. Jared is one of the best combo players in the country without a doubt. He has all the tools to be special."