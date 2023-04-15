"Vanderbilt visit was awesome," Coleman told VandySports.com after his junior day visit in January. "What stood out to me was the vision the coaching staff has for Vanderbilt and the program. I learned a lot from the program but then also got to do a relay race with the coaches. So it had a great mixture of learning and fun.”

The three-star prospect first visited Vanderbilt in January and returned to Nashville recently for a two-day visit with the Commodores' staff.

Vanderbilt was the first power five school to extend an offer to Berlin (Md.) Stephen Decatur tight end Brycen Coleman and after multiple trips to Nashville, the Commodores solidified his commitment on Saturday.

Throughout the recruiting process, Coleman has communicated the most with tight ends coach Justin Lustig.

"I’m very big on relationships, and I think we are building a strong one. They have a vision for me to succeed as a player."

His interactions with Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea also played a big role in his decision to become a Commodore.

“Coach Lea's vision for Vanderbilt is very inspiring, and I believe every word he says. I believe Vanderbilt is going to be the team to beat in the near future. He’s picking back up a program the right way starting with his guys. To watch it will be exciting.”

Now, Coleman will get to display his skillset on the SEC stage which is also quite appealing.

“I think just as excited as anyone would be to play in the best conference in college football. Just knowing every game you're playing someone who will be in the NFL."

Coleman did a bit of everything on the gridiron for his high school team during his junior season, including throwing for 1,785 yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with his 1,173 total yards rushing and receiving with an additional 15 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect also had notable offers from Minnesota, East Carolina, Boston College, Old Dominion, Charlotte, Miami (Oh.), Harvard, Yale, and others.

Coleman becomes the fifth commitment for the Commodores in the 2024 recruiting class, joining quarterbacks Jeremy St.-Hilaire and Whit Muschamp along with defensive end Callahan Blair and defensive tackle Glenn Seabrooks.