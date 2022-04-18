Vandy lands commitment from UC Davis point guard Ezra Manjon

Vanderbilt picked up their first transfer addition on Monday as former UC Davis point guard Ezra Manjon announced his commitment to the Commodores on Twitter.

Last season, Manjon was a First-Team, All-Big West performer after averaging 15 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 46% from the field, although only 20% from three-point line, and 71.6% from the free-throw line.

Manjon also earned Big West Freshman of the Year honors and was a Second Team selection as both a freshman and sophomore.

The Antioch, California native played and started 74 games during his three seasons, averaging double-figures each year with the Aggies. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Scotty Pippen, Jr. just announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft and sign with an agent, which should leave Vanderbilt with one open scholarship available.

The Commodores just extended an offer to Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 2022 point guard Paul Lewis on Sunday, a former Maryland commit.