On Saturday, he returned to West End for the Commodores Jr. Day event and became Vanderbilt's first verbal commitment of the 2021 class.

Huntsville (Ala.) defensive lineman Tyler Bence was already familiar with Vanderbilt, having earned an offer at camp over the summer and returning to Nashville multiple times throughout the fall.

Throughout his recruiting process, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound prospect has built a close relationship with defensive line coach Jovan Haye and running backs coach Tim Horton.

Vanderbilt likes the Alabama product as a versatile defensive lineman that can play both inside and out.

"They like the intensity I bring to the game and every practice, able to play fast while still doing my assignment, and have good hands and feet," he told VandySports.com back in October.

According to MaxPreps, Bence recorded 20 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and forced two fumbles during his junior season.

Bence had early offers from South Alabama and UAB with Louisville and Kentucky also showing interest.