Vandy lands late-night commit from OL Jatavius Shivers

The three-star had visited two times previously since the new year, but his latest trip to West End solidified things as Shivers announced his commitment late Saturday night.

Villa Rica (Ga.) offensive tackle Jatavius Shivers was already familiar with Vanderbilt heading into this weekend's official visit.

"I love their program," Shivers said of Vanderbilt during the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta back in May. "I love their whole staff. It's mutual, it goes both ways. We just click and they are really like family."

"Coach Blaz(ek), he's always up and happy. He's going to tell you how it is and is always real with you. I love Coach Clark (Lea). He's a good coach. He's gonna tell you how it is and keep it real with you."

Shivers chose the Commodores over other notable offers from Florida State, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech.

There is a lot that Vanderbilt offensive line coach AJ Blazek likes about Shivers' film, side, and overall skill set that makes him a perfect fit at the tackle spot.

"He likes that I'm raw, my aggressiveness, and I'm coachable."

Shivers becomes the eighth overall commitment in the Commodores' 2023 recruiting class. He is the second offensive line pledge, joining North Mac (Ill.) product Cooper Starks.