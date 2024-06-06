Vanderbilt added their third commitment from this past weekend's list of official visitors as Corpus Christi (Tex.) Flour Bluff wide receiver Cameran Dickson announced his pledge on Thursday.

Dickson recently picked up an offer from Vanderbilt back on May 23rd, so things moved very quickly between the Commodores and the 6-foot-2, 175-pound pass-catcher.

"The campus, staff, and the coaches," Dickson noted on what stood out during his time in Nashville this past weekend.

Wide receivers coach Alex Bailey has made a strong impression in Dickson's recruiting process so far.

"He's a great coach and not only that, he's a great person too," Dickson said of Bailey. "He's fun to be around and when it's time to coach, he's a great coach. He likes my film and thinks I can really fit in their system."

As a junior, Dickson hauled in 69 catches for 1,141 yards and 16 scores while also scoring touchdowns on two punt returns and one kickoff return.

Dickson also had notable offers from Michigan State, TCU, Houston, and others.

He becomes the 7th overall commitment for the Commodores' 2025 class and the second offensive pledge, joining three-star quarterback Jack Elliott.