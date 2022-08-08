Vandy lands pledge from in-state kicker Brock Taylor

On Monday, Vanderbilt landed a commitment from one of the best kickers in the country in Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) product Brock Taylor .

The 6-foot-2, 160-pound prospect picked up an offer from Vanderbilt on August 2nd and chose the Commodores over other offers from Air Force and Tennessee Tech.

According to KohlsKicking.com, Taylor is rated a five-star kicker and comes in at No. 9 nationally in their specialists rankings.

Kohl's Kicking camp director Jamie Kohl has this statement on Taylor on his website:

"Taylor's most recent camp was in July of 2022. He was a finalist to play in the Under Armour All-American Game. He again proved he is a D1 talent at the National Invitational Scholarship Camp. In December, he scored 15 of 15 points on field goals and had a kickoff score of 118. Taylor also competed at the 2021 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp. He has tremendous upside as a kicker. He creates excellent lift on his ball and is impressive with his body control through contact on both field goals and kick-offs. Taylor is arguably the best field goal kicker in his class. Taylor gets better in competitive situations and has shown repeatedly that he can compete with anyone in the 2023 class!"