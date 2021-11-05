Vandy lands pledge from in-state OL Grayson Morgan

Vanderbilt added their 17th commitment to the 2022 recruiting class on Friday in local MBA (Tenn.) offensive lineman Grayson Morgan .

Morgan was originally offered by the Commodores back on March 8th. Head coach Clark Lea and general manager Barton Simmons are both alums of MBA, so those ties and connections were strong throughout the recruiting process as Morgan emerged as one of Vandy’s top targets.

The three-star prospect has visited West End multiple times throughout the spring and summer. He most recently took an official visit to Vanderbilt the weekend of September 17th, when the Commodores fell 41-23 to Stanford.

Morgan chose Vanderbilt over the likes of Kentucky, Mississippi State, Virginia, Minnesota, Louisville, Duke, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, and others.

Kentucky and Mississippi State were the other main contenders for the Nashville native.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect becomes the third offensive line commitment for the Commodores, joining David Siegel of The Hun School (N.J.) and Levi Harber of Montrose (Mich.).

Earlier this week, the Commodores lost three commitments on consecutive days in Houston County (Ga.) cornerback Caleb Coley, Pinson Valley (Ala.) linebacker BJ Diakite, and Oxford (Ala.) defensive back Miguel Mitchell.

However, Vanderbilt did add Warner Robins (Ga.) wide receiver Daveon Walker on Tuesday after the 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect took an unofficial trip to Nashville last weekend for the Missouri game.

Along with Morgan's addition to the class, it provides the Commodores with a much-needed boost after what has been an up-and-down week in recruiting.