Vandy lands pledge from OL Cooper Starks

An offer from Vandy has been something the 6-foot-5, 320-pound prospect had been working towards for quite sometime and he picked one up after a stellar performance at the Commodores' Elite Camp back on June 5th.

After a weekend official with Vanderbilt, North Mac (Ill.) offensive lineman Cooper Starks has announced his commitment to the Commodores.

A quick turnaround trip to West End this past weekend sealed the deal for Starks, who becomes the sixth overall commitment in Vandy's 2023 recruiting class.

"The offer was surreal," Starks told VandySports.com before his official visit. "I have been waiting on that offer for four months and to finally get it was incredible. For the camp, it was the best camp I have ever been too. Coach Blaz really went out of his way to coach the young players and even incorporate them with older players to let them work. He didn't really single any player out and showed everyone the same attention. The camp was very enjoyable and only have good things to say about the whole staff."

"Blazek says he really likes my versatility and that I'm not scared of anyone."

Starks is coming off a junior season where he earned First-Team, All-State honors. He also throws the shot-put and discus for his track team as well along with maintaining a 4.7 GPA.