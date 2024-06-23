Recruiting has its ups and downs. On Sunday night, Vanderbilt experienced a down as Bartlett (Tenn.) linebacker Austin Howard flipped his commitment from the Commodores to Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect was on an official visit with the Bulldogs over the weekend where his high school teammate, Geron Johnson, also committed to Miss. State.

Howard also visited Ole Miss the previous weekend and took an official with Vanderbilt the weekend of June 7th.

Howard originally committed to the Commodores on April 5th.

During his junior season, Howard compiled some eye-popping stats - 83 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception, and three blocked field goals.

With the loss, Vanderbilt's 2025 recruiting class is now down to nine total commitments that is ranked 59th nationally.