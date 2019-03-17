Vandy loses series at A&M
A bad finish to Saturday carried over, as Vanderbilt played poorly in a 7-0 loss at Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas, on Sunday.
VU made four errors leading to five unearned runs—as many as it had given up in the previous 19 contests. Its offense struck out 10 times and had four hits, none for extra bases.
Texas A&M sophomore Christian Roa was brilliant, firing seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. It’s the first time VU’s been shut out all season.
First baseman Stephen Scott had three hits for the Commodores (15-5, 1-2 Southeastern Conference).
Freshman right-hander Kumar Rocker pitched reasonably well in 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one while giving up four runs—all in the fourth—with two being earned. Rocker gave up a double and a triple in that fourth.
Vanderbilt, which won on Friday, led 7-2 heading into Saturday’s eighth inning. But the Aggies got five runs on two hits, and won the game in the bottom half of the ninth after VU went scoreless in its half.
VU returns to Nashville to face Belmont at First Tennessee Park at 6:30 on Tuesday, before starting a three-game series with Florida at Hawkins Field on Friday.
Notes
J.J. Bleday’s streak of consecutive games reaching base was snapped at 46.
Philip Clarke gunned down a runner trying to steal to end the first.
A&M scored the last 13 runs of the series.
Scoring summary
T4: Shewmake tripled down first off Rocker, scoring Blake. T, 1-0
T4: Hoehner ground-out scored Shewmake. T, 2-0
T4: Ducoff double down the left-field line scored H. Coleman and T. Coleman. T, 4-0
T 7: T. Coleman singled through right side, scoring Hoehner and Shewmake. T, 6-0
T7: Ducoff single to center scored T. Coleman. T, 7-0