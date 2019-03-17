A bad finish to Saturday carried over, as Vanderbilt played poorly in a 7-0 loss at Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas, on Sunday.

VU made four errors leading to five unearned runs—as many as it had given up in the previous 19 contests. Its offense struck out 10 times and had four hits, none for extra bases.

Texas A&M sophomore Christian Roa was brilliant, firing seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. It’s the first time VU’s been shut out all season.

First baseman Stephen Scott had three hits for the Commodores (15-5, 1-2 Southeastern Conference).

Freshman right-hander Kumar Rocker pitched reasonably well in 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one while giving up four runs—all in the fourth—with two being earned. Rocker gave up a double and a triple in that fourth.

Vanderbilt, which won on Friday, led 7-2 heading into Saturday’s eighth inning. But the Aggies got five runs on two hits, and won the game in the bottom half of the ninth after VU went scoreless in its half.

VU returns to Nashville to face Belmont at First Tennessee Park at 6:30 on Tuesday, before starting a three-game series with Florida at Hawkins Field on Friday.