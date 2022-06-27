Vandy nabs commit from in-state ATH Maureice Sherrill

It seemed as if it was only a matter of time before Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) athlete Maureice Sherrill would commit to the Vanderbilt Commodores. That time was on Monday. The three-star announced his commitment to the Commodores on Twitter following his weekend official on West End. “My visit went great,” Sherrill said of his official visit. “I was around a lot of great coaches and players and I just loved it.”

Vanderbilt was the first school to extend Sherrill an offer back in October of last year and multiple visits to campus have followed since. It's also been an overall group effort among the Commodores' coaching staff throughout Sherrill's recruiting process and they've already made him feel like part of their program. "I like how they treat me like family," Sherrill told VandySports.com back in April. "That's the most important thing for me. They always welcome me in at anytime." Vanderbilt likes Sherrill's skillset on the offensive side of the ball and see him filling the roles of both wide receiver and running back. "They like the diversity. I can play receiver, running back. They can move me anywhere on the field." The Nashville native chose Vanderbilt over the likes of Ball State, Middle Tennessee, Troy, Western Kentucky, Charlotte, Liberty, and others. Sherrill becomes the ninth overall commitment of Vanderbilt's 2023 recruiting class.