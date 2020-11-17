A Class 6A Mr. Football finalist and new SEC offer from the Vanderbilt Commodores, that's how Warren County (Tenn.) athlete CJ Taylor started his Tuesday morning.

He detailed his morning with VandySports.com.

"The Mr. Football finals was coming up today and there was a chance for me to be in it, so I woke up and eager to find out if I made it."

"I got from Corey Phillips and he wanted me to text Coach (Marc) Mattioli. Coach called me and said, "hey, what if we offered you, what would you do' and I said I'd probably call my mom and she'd cry. Then he said, well, we're offering you a full scholarship."