 Vanderbilt Football Recruiting - Commodores offer elite 2023 defensive lineman Justin Benton and Peter Woods
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-11 09:54:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Vandy offers elite 2023 defensive ends

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

Defensive line coach Jovan Haye recently extended a couple of new offers to elite rising sophomores in the south in Justin Benton out of Newton (Ga.) and Peter Woods out of Thompson (Ala.).VandySpo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}