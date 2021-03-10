Vandy offers rising in-state OL Grayson Morgan
Earlier this week, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea looked to his old high school stomping grounds of Montgomery Bell Academy (Tenn.) to extend an offer to rising 2022 offensive lineman Grayson Morg...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news