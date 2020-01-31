He will serve as cornerbacks coach for Vanderbilt under new defensive coordinator, Ted Roof.

Henry just concluded his third season on the Wolfpack's staff, where he coached safeties in 2017 and nickels the last two seasons.

Vanderbilt has officially added former NC State nickels coach Aaron Henry to it's coaching staff on Friday.

Prior to NC State, Henry spent one season at Rutgers where he coached defensive backs.

He was a defensive graduate assistant at Arkansas during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

As a player, Henry starred at defensive back at Wisconsin from 2007-11 where he appeared in 52 games with 32 starts.

In his playing career, he totaled 181 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks while recording seven interceptions and 23 passes defended.

Henry was a first-team All-Big Ten performer as a senior and was named to the second-team as a junior. He was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten performer.

Henry will be reunited with Roof, who served as an assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator, and safeties coach for the Wolfpack in 2018.