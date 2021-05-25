Vandy on the visit schedule for rising 2024 QB target Dante Reno
Dante Reno recently transferred to Loomis Chaffee School (Ct.) and reclassified from the 2023 class to the 2024 class.After his recent performance at the New Jersey Rivals Camp, the 6-foot-1, 216-p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news