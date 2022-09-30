Just three weeks after taking an official visit to Vanderbilt, Riverwood (Ga.) guard Karris Bilal has become the first commitment for the Commodores in the 2024 class.

For Bilal, the official visit with Jerry Stackhouse and their staff made a big impression. That was followed by a recent school visit from the Vanderbilt head coach, which convinced the 6-foot-2 talent that the Commodores were the right fit.

"I had been talking to my parents all week after my official visit about all the things that I liked about Coach Stackhouse, the entire coaching staff, and Vandy," Bilal noted. "Then the next Friday, Coach Stackhouse came to visit me at Riverwood during my morning practice and at that point I was 100-percent sure that he was the right coach for me and Vandy was the right program. I had a perfect meeting with the coaches and staff this week Thursday and committed to Vandy."

The Commodores were Bilal's first offer back on December 9th of last season. The rising junior also holds offers from Georgia State and Xavier.

Bilal was a First-Team, All-Region and First-Team, All-Metro performer during his sophomore season and is coming off a stellar spring and summer on the Nike EYBL circuit for the Georgia Stars.

The experience of the Vandy's staff and their treatment of Bilal as a priority was what really stood out to the talented 2024 prospect during his time in Nashville earlier this month.

"I really like how much basketball experience and knowledge they have as players and coaches," Bilal said of Vandy's staff. "I also really liked how excited they were about what I can offer the program as a person and basketball player. Their words and actions appeared to me to be very genuine and sincere. They really like my ability to score and also defend."