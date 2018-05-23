Lexington Catholic (Ky.) offensive lineman Sam Vaughan currently has four offers from Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio), Eastern Michigan, and Marshall. However, Vanderbilt and other power five programs are expressing interest in the 2019 prospect.

Vaughan visited West End this past season for a game and loved what Vanderbilt has to offer. The three-star prospect touched on his visit to West End and what stood out the most.

"The exciting atmosphere and the prestigious tradition that Vanderbilt holds," he stated. "I enjoyed the campus, staff, and the facilities."

He spoke highly of Vanderbilt’s coaches, saying that he has spoken with Coach (Cameron) Norcross the most. He added, “I enjoy his dedication to the program and his ability to develop an outstanding offensive line every year.”

On his overall recruiting process, Vaughan stated, “I have visited multiple schools from the MAC, AAC, C-USA, and the SEC.”

The Kentucky product also stated that while he has scheduled a few visits this summer, he said Vanderbilt is definitely on that list.

During his recruiting process, Vaughan said that college coaches like his size and see a lot of potential in him. Last season was just his first year playing offensive line, in which he called “one of the most technique-dependent positions on the field.”

Lastly, Vaughan said that he is working on “polishing his form” and “lifting everyday” in order to make himself a better player.