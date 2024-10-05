Vandy takes down No. 1 Alabama: Defensive report card

Nashville, TENN – It was a truly historic night on West End. Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores take down No. 1-ranked Alabama, 40-35.

Clark Lea’s defense wasn’t perfect, but they made just enough stops. Here’s how they graded out:

What went right:

On Alabama’s first offensive drive, De’Rickey Wright deflected a pass that landed in the hands of Randon Fontenette as he took it to the house for an interception. That put Vanderbilt up 13-0 in the first quarter after a missed extra point from Brock Taylor.

With 8:20 left in the first half, Vanderbilt forced a huge three-and-out after video review showed Ryan Williams losing possession of the ball on a catch out of bounds. That gave the offense the ball back quickly, which was exactly what the Commodores needed to happen today.

Alabama’s second possession of the 2nd half resulted in a three-and-out, courtesy of CJ Taylor knocking the ball out of Ryan Williams’ hands on a second down play. Then, Jalen Milroe attempted a pass, despite being past the line of scrimmage. That gave Vanderbilt a short field after the punt.

What went wrong:

The second offensive possession was easy for the Tide. They regained momentum after a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by an 8-yard TD run from Jam Miller. The Commodores surrendered an explosive play on CJ Dippre’s 46-yard reception on a busted coverage.

To close the first half, Alabama marched 83 yards down the field in just 2:41 before another Jam Miller touchdown. That cut the Vandy lead to 23-14 with 1:25 to play in the first half. Heading to the locker room, Alabama’s offense successfully spread the field on Clark Lea’s defense.

To begin the second half, Alabama snapped back to reality. Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams carried the Tide to an easy touchdown drive, cutting the lead to 23-21. The best players on Alabama’s roster simply out-manned the Commodores on that drive.

With 1:01 left in the 3rd quarter, Jalen Milroe found Ryan Williams on a 58-yard touchdown strike that stunned the Vanderbilt crowd. It ignited the Alabama, faithful though. There wasn’t much more the Vanderbilt defenders could’ve done on that play.

With 4:03 to play, Jalen Milroe completed a 47-yard bomb to Germie Bernard down the sideline, with Martel Hight in coverage. There wasn’t a ton Martel could’ve done better on that play. Then, Ryan Williams ran it in for a touchdown on an end around. That was the final score this defense gave up, though. It was up to the offense to win the game at that point, and they did.

Defensive MVP: Miles Capers

His strip sack of Jalen Milroe was the play of the game. Alabama had a chance to keep their offensive momentum going, but that play shifted uncle mo back to Vandy’s sidelines.

Grade: B