Vandy treating Maureice Sherrill like family during recruitment
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Vanderbilt was the first to extend an offer to Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) athlete Maureice Sherrill and after multiple visits to West End, it would be easy to see why the Commodores could be consider...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news