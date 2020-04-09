Honors and awards: Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week, Oct. 27, 2018 (Arkansas game)

Played in 2018 East-West Shrine Game

In the VU record book: Skule does not place on any single-season or career charts

Before VU: Skule was a two-year starter at left tackle for Clifton, Virginia's Centreville High, leading the team to a 27-3 overall mark that included a 2013 state title and a runner-up finish in 2014. Had 30 pancake blocks in a wing-T offense that had over 4,600 rushing yards his senior season. Named first-team all-state at the 3-A level as a senior.

Freshman (2015): According to VU, Skule registered 20 pancake blocks in 233 snaps, starting the Austin Peay and Ole Miss games. He suffered a mid-season injury that cost him the rest of the campaign. Allowed one sack, 19 total pressures and three quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus. The offense averaged 15.2 points and 327 yards per game.



Sophomore (2016): Started 13 games at right tackle and played in over 90 percent of the team's snaps at that position. Played a major role in blocking for Ralph Webb, who set the school's career rushing record that season. According to PFF, Skule allowed five sacks and 28 pressures, and seven hits on the quarterback. The Commodore offense improved to 23.0 points and 356 yards per game, and VU lost to North Carolina State in the Independence Bowl.

Junior (2017): Skule started all 12 games in his first collegiate season at left tackle, playing in 98 percent of the team's snaps. According to PFF, Skule allowed one sack, four hits and 28 total pressures. The Vandy offense averaged 24.6 points and 351 yards per contest.

Senior (2018): Again, Skule started every game at left tackle for a team that averaged 28.5 points and 411 yards per game, and lost a shootout to Baylor in the Texas Bowl. PFF charged Skule with one sack and two hits allowed and 20 total pressures.



Post-VU: The San Francisco 49ers selected Skule with pick 183 (Round 6) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Skule played in 51 percent of the team's regular-season snaps as a rookie, and saw action in all but one regular-season game. He played in one snap of a playoff win over Minnesota, and saw action for six snaps in a Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.



Final thoughts, and why I ranked him where I did: Blocking grades are subjective and according to PFF's work, Skule was a quality player for two full seasons and a good one for his last.

But Skule also demonstrated proficiency on both sides and particularly so at left tackle, where he allowed just one sack (and six additional hits) over his last two seasons. Given that Skule played the most demanding position on the offensive line in a league that traditionally produces more good linemen and linebackers than any league in the country, and that means something. So does the fact that he didn't miss a game the last three years, and barely got a rest in any of them.



And again, while these rankings are about career value at VU, linemen are difficult to judge. Skule certainly gets the benefit of the doubt for being drafted, making a team and playing almost half the snaps for the second-best team in pro football, right away.

You may note that I originally listed Skule as the best player in our "honorable mention" section. I since discovered that I mistakenly rated one player twice, so, Skule moves up one spot to No. 100. My apologies for getting the countdown out of order, but I wanted to make sure Skule got his due.