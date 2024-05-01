Vanderbilt forward Ven-Allen Lubin has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining and a "do not contact" tag.

Lubin averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore entered the portal on the last day that it was open for entry.

Lubin leaves a significant hole in Vanderbilt's frontcourt and leaves JaQualon Roberts as its only returning player.

The Florida native projected to be one of Vanderbilt's leading scorers again in Mark Byington's first season, instead his departure creates more questions at a position already surrounded with questions.