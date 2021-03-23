 Vanderbilt Football Recruiting - VIDEO: Recapping a Three Commit Monday
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-23 22:21:46 -0500') }} football

VIDEO: Recapping a Three Commit Monday

Linus Zunk was one of three commitments for the Commodores on Monday
Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Justin Angel and Sean Williams recap a big Monday for the Vanderbilt Commodores as they landed the commitments of Langston Patterson, BJ Diakite, and Linus Zunk.

An in-depth look at each in the video below:

