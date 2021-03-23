VIDEO: Recapping a Three Commit Monday
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Justin Angel and Sean Williams recap a big Monday for the Vanderbilt Commodores as they landed the commitments of Langston Patterson, BJ Diakite, and Linus Zunk.
An in-depth look at each in the video below:
*****
- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn
- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL
- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @RivalsMansfield
- Like us on FACEBOOK
- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com