Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 15:37:56 -0500') }}
baseball
Edit
VIDEO: Ty Duvall, on returning as a senior
Chris Lee •
VandySports
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.
Catcher Ty Duvall talks about playing for a title team, and returning as a senior.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}