Vanderbilt gave up four runs before it got an out, but slammed the door on Illinois State from there in a 10-4 win over the Redbirds as Nashville's Hawkins Field on Friday night.

Drake Fellows gave up a first-inning grand slam to Joe Aeilts with nobody out in the first inning. But VU rapped out 12 hits--five for extra bases--and drew six walks, taking the lead in the third inning and never looking back.

Fellows fanned nine in six innings of work. Tyler Brown picked up his second save, walking one and striking out six over three hitless innings.

Designated hitter Stephen Scott led VU with three hits, scored twice and added and two RBIs. Catcher Philip Clarke also scored twice and knocked in two, while second baseman Harrison Ray had two hits and scored twice.

The 'Dores (12-2) scored in every inning but the second and the sixth. They've won six straight.

Playing through rain, Fellows fell behind 1-0 to the game's first two hitters before giving up hits on the next pitches, then issued a 3-2 walk before Aeilts belted the first pitch he saw out of the park to left.

But Vanderbilt responded with three in the bottom of the inning, on three hits, to get within one. It took the lead on Ethan Paul's sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Saturday's Game 2 is scheduled for 2 Central. However, Weather.com forecasts rain virtually the entire day. Patrick Raby is slated to pitch.