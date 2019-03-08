VU overcomes early deficit to knock off Illinois State on Friday
Vanderbilt gave up four runs before it got an out, but slammed the door on Illinois State from there in a 10-4 win over the Redbirds as Nashville's Hawkins Field on Friday night.
Drake Fellows gave up a first-inning grand slam to Joe Aeilts with nobody out in the first inning. But VU rapped out 12 hits--five for extra bases--and drew six walks, taking the lead in the third inning and never looking back.
Fellows fanned nine in six innings of work. Tyler Brown picked up his second save, walking one and striking out six over three hitless innings.
Designated hitter Stephen Scott led VU with three hits, scored twice and added and two RBIs. Catcher Philip Clarke also scored twice and knocked in two, while second baseman Harrison Ray had two hits and scored twice.
The 'Dores (12-2) scored in every inning but the second and the sixth. They've won six straight.
Playing through rain, Fellows fell behind 1-0 to the game's first two hitters before giving up hits on the next pitches, then issued a 3-2 walk before Aeilts belted the first pitch he saw out of the park to left.
But Vanderbilt responded with three in the bottom of the inning, on three hits, to get within one. It took the lead on Ethan Paul's sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Saturday's Game 2 is scheduled for 2 Central. However, Weather.com forecasts rain virtually the entire day. Patrick Raby is slated to pitch.
Notes
Second baseman Austin Martin was in street clothes in the stands due to a suspension. It's not expected to be an extended absence.
Julian Infante started his second straight game at first. Infante went 0 for 4 and is hitless in 12 at-bats this season, though the senior has struck out just twice.
Clarke gunned down a runner trying to steal in the second and fourth.
It's VU's third straight game with double-digit runs, and its seventh this season.
Vanderbilt ranks 25th in the RPI as of 9:40 Central on Friday evening.
Scoring summary
I1: Aeilts grand slam off Fellows scored Rave, Parola and Libman. ISU, 4-0
V1: Scot single scored Davis. ISU, 4-1
V1: DeMarco double down the third-base line scored Ray. ISU, 4-3
V1: Clarke ground-out scored Scott. ISU, 4-3
V3: Clarke walk scored Bleday. Tied-4
V3: Paul sacrifice fly to center scored Scott. VU, 5-4
V4: Scott double to right scored Ray. VU, 6-4
V5: Gonzalez single to center scored Clarke. VU, 7-4
V5: Davis sacrifice bunt scored Infante. VU, 8-4
V7: Bleday double to left scored Gonzalez. VU, 9-4
V8: Infante sacrifice fly to center scored Clarke. VU, 10-4