Here's what happened of note in VU's three-game weekend sweep of Dayton.

Vanderbilt's pitching was excellent. The Commodores registered their first shutout of the season in Game 3, with Zach King, Ethan Smith and Jake Eder combining on a four-hit shutout.

For the weekend, VU gave up four runs, struck out 42 hitters, walked 12 and hit five, and gave up 16 hits, and maybe most impressively, gave up two extra base hits all weekend. (Both were by No. 3 hitter Alex Brickman, those being a double and a home run.)

Yes, it was cold, and yes, the Flyers (who'd scored 14 runs in five games entering the weekend) don't have much of an offense, but that's a good weekend regardless.

The Commodores made one error (that from Stephen Scott in Game 1) for the weekend and turned two double plays.

Vanderbilt hit the ball with some authority, smacking two home runs and six doubles.

The 'Dores were also disciplined at the plate, walking 15 times and striking out just 12 times.

