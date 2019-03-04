Weekend rewind: Vanderbilt sweeps Dayton
Here's what happened of note in VU's three-game weekend sweep of Dayton.
What went right
Vanderbilt's pitching was excellent. The Commodores registered their first shutout of the season in Game 3, with Zach King, Ethan Smith and Jake Eder combining on a four-hit shutout.
For the weekend, VU gave up four runs, struck out 42 hitters, walked 12 and hit five, and gave up 16 hits, and maybe most impressively, gave up two extra base hits all weekend. (Both were by No. 3 hitter Alex Brickman, those being a double and a home run.)
Yes, it was cold, and yes, the Flyers (who'd scored 14 runs in five games entering the weekend) don't have much of an offense, but that's a good weekend regardless.
The Commodores made one error (that from Stephen Scott in Game 1) for the weekend and turned two double plays.
Vanderbilt hit the ball with some authority, smacking two home runs and six doubles.
The 'Dores were also disciplined at the plate, walking 15 times and striking out just 12 times.
What went wrong
Wildness continues to be an issue for a few guys. Hugh Fisher pitched 2/3 of an inning and walked a pair of hitters before being removed. Though Smith pitched well (he struck out three and gave up one hit in 3 2/3), he also walked three before pitching himself out of a late jam.
It wasn't a great offensive weekend. VU did enough to win, but you'd expect better than 18 runs against a team like Dayton. Whether it was the cold or the pitching or the defense, the 'Dores hit just .297 on balls in play for the weekend after hitting .409 on balls in play coming into the weekend.
Lineup MVP
J.J. Bleday terrorized the Flyers with four hits (including two home runs and a double) while walking three times and getting hit once.
Pitching MVP
Patrick Raby was great in Game 2, hurling six innings of scoreless ball, walking two, hitting one and fanning eight. Raby threw 91 pitches and stayed ahead in the count most of the day, including a number of 0-2 counts, and picked up his second win.
Notes
Vanderbilt remained No. 1 in the D1 and Baseball America rankings.
The Commodores rank 62nd in the RPI as of Monday morning, with the No. 133 strength of schedule.