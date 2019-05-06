Here's a look back at what was notable in VU's sweep at South Carolina.

What went right

First, it was a league sweep on the road. That improved VU to 18-6 within the SEC, as the Commodores now sit along atop the overall league standings, a game ahead of Arkansas (17-7). The 'Dores are now 9-4 on the road. The Commodores continue to score runs at an unbelievable pace. VU scored 37 runs in only 23 innings, and that was with the 'Dores clearing the bench in the last two innings of Friday's 22-11 rout. The Commodores mashed 31 hits (including six doubles, a triple and five homers) and reached base 29 times via free passes. Friday's 22 runs set the tone. Carolina had only 10 available pitchers, and when the Gamecocks threw 237 pitches on Friday, it was going to be difficult for them to get a win at any point of the weekend. The bullpen came through when it really mattered. Tyler Brown pitched an inning and an inning and a third--both scoreless appearances--to save both Sunday games. On Friday, Ethan Smith went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, giving up just one hit and one hit batsman while striking out eight to pick up the win. Game 2 starter Kumar Rocker was debatably better than his stat line of 5 2/3 innings, three runs (all earned) indicated. Rocker gave up a double, a triple and a homer pitching on a windy day in a hitter's park, and once again had terrific command (seven strikeouts, one walk). The freshman was plenty good enough to pick up a win and improve to 6-4.

What went wrong

It didn't really matter, but once again, it was the pitching that left everybody wondering if that element is good enough to get the Commodores to Omaha and beyond. Drake Fellows, who'd been quite consistent since his poor Opening Day start, threw his worst game of the season, allowing eight runs (seven earned) in 3 2/3 innings. Fellows gave up eight hits, including two homers, walked three, hit one and threw a wild pitch. In his defense, VU blew a double-play chance that led to a three-run third, but Fellows was unable to settle down and recover. The fact he threw 97 pitches and just 57 for strikes was telling. Zach King came in with a 14-run lead, the best imaginable situation for the junior to work through what's been a string of difficult outings. Instead, King allowed five of the 11 hitters he faced to reach (two by walks), throwing just 20 strikes in 37 pitches, though he did strike out three. Coach Tim Corbin probably would have liked to have Hugh Fisher finish the finale. Fisher came on with two outs in the sixth, but gave up two walks and a hit while only registering an out. Fisher threw seven strikes of 15 pitches, and when the sophomore went 2-0 on his last hitter, Corbin had seen enough and pulled him mid-count for Brown.

Lineup MVP

Two players deserve mention for truly incredible weekends. Austin Martin went 7 for 10 with seven runs, six RBIs, three doubles, a walk, a sacrifice fly and three times reaching base via being hit. That was J.J. Bleday, who was 6 for 10 with four runs, five RBIs, five walks, a double, a triple, two homers, and his first steal of the season. Bleday also set the school's single-season home run record with his 23rd, passing Pedro Alvarez. Bleday was probably a little better due to the home-run pop, but both showed their best sides in what is a history-making season for each.

Pitching MVP