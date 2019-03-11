Here's a look at what happened in VU's 2-1 series win over Illinois State.

What went right

Once again, the offense clicked for the most part. VU pounded out 22 runs, rapping 32 hits and reaching base another 16 times via walks or hit batsmen. It was a clean fielding weekend, too, as VU didn't make any errors. It was an okay pitching weekend. Drake Fellows was touched for four runs in his Friday start before getting an out, but settled down and didn't give up any runs in the six innings to follow. The bullpen was excellent. VU got four scoreless innings from Hugh Fisher, three from Tyler Brown (his only runner came on a walk) and Ethan Smith and Kumar Rocker combined for two runs in 6 2/3 on Sunday. And to that, VU's strikeout domination continued; the Commodores struck out 35 in 27 innings.

What went wrong

Vanderbilt was poor in situation hitting in Sunday's Game 2. The Commodores had nine hits (including an Ethan Paul home run and doubles by Harrison Ray and Pat DeMarco) and walked four times, but turned it into just three runs because Cooper Davis hit into a double play with the bases loaded, and VU otherwise left 10 on--four at second and four on third. Zach King had a poor start in Sunday's loss, yielding five runs (all earned) in 2 1/3. King endured some bad luck--all runners he allowed scored, including the two that Smith inherited, and the four hits he allowed were all singles--but wasn't sharp. A wild pitch contributed to a second-inning run, and he hit the first man of the third and threw 62 pitches to get seven outs.

Weekend lineup MVP

Stephen Scott still hasn't broken out the home-run power, but he's doing other Stephen Scott things--like getting on base a lot. Scott went 6 for 12 with a pair of doubles and walked twice. He started once at catcher, another time at first and another time at DH.

Weekend pitching MVP

For the fourth straight start, Patrick Raby pitched well. In Game 2 of the weekend, Raby gave up one run (it was earned) in five innings while striking out five, walking one and scattering four singles. Raby lowered his ERA to 1.05 this season.

