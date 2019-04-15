After struggling in the Georgia series, Vanderbilt put 15 runs on MTSU on Wednesday and continued its onslaught against Arkansas this weekend. VU scored 25 runs on 30 hits, which included six doubles, a triple and six home runs. VU walked 18 times and had batters hit by pitches three times, making for 51 base runners in 25 innings against a squad that had a 3.66 ERA entering gate weekend.

Lots of players hit well, but catcher Philip Clarke was near the top of the list. The sophomore was 5 for 8 at the plate with a homer, a double, four walks, four runs scored and eight driven in. First baseman Julian Infante was good for a pair of home runs as part of a 4-for-8, one-walk weekend. And then there was right fielder J.J. Bleday, who went 4 for 8 with a homer, four walks and a hit-by-pitch.

Closer Tyler Brown came up big on Friday, retiring all three hitters he faced while striking out three of them to earn his seventh save.

Two of VU's three starts from pitchers were outstanding; more on that in a moment.

In all, VU took two of three from the defending national runner-up, a team ranked No. 6 in the RPI, and finished the weekend itself ranked third in the RPI.