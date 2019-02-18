Here's a quick summary of Vanderbilt's weekend in Talking Stick, Ariz., in the MLB4 College Baseball Tournament.

What went right

Vanderbilt's offense started the season with a bang, scoring 31 runs in three games, though only two on Sunday vs. TCU. Five hitters had particularly outstanding weekends, posting OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) marks of 1.000 or higher. They were second baseman Austin Martin (1.650), shortstop Ethan Paul (1.571), left fielder/first baseman Stephen Scott (1.116), right fielder J.J. Bleday (.938) and catcher Philip Clarke (.972). The Commodores jumped on opponents early, with 13 runs in the first four innings vs. Virginia and 12 in the first five against Cal State Fullerton on Saturday. That enabled VU to get some regulars some rest late in those games. VU also fielded relatively well (.981), with its two errors coming from Clarke and third baseman Jayson Gonzalez. However, Gonzalez fielded reasonably well otherwise, and even started a double play. The infield played well on the whole, with Scott playing well in his first time at first (he helped start a double play) in relief of Julian Infante.

What went wrong

Pitching was a disaster most of the weekend. VU gave up an astonishing 28 runs, its worst pitching weekend of baseball since giving up 29 to Auburn in the first weekend of May last year. It was VU's worst opening weekend of pitching since a young staff gave up 35 to Stanford to start the 2012 season. While some of that came from breaking in young arms, or giving players who might not be key arms some extended opportunities, some important players threw poorly. Friday night starter Drake Fellows struggled with fastball command and didn't go after hitters aggressively enough, giving up five earned runs in four innings. (There was some bad luck involved as 56 percent of the runners he allowed scored.) Sunday starter Kumar Rocker's much-anticipated collegiate debut went poorly; Rocker got four outs and gave up five runs. Some was bad luck--72 percent of the runners he allowed scored, and he gave up a .626 BABIP--but Rocker pitched poorly any way you slice it, giving up some hard-hit balls, walking two and hitting a man. Maybe more concerning was Tyler Brown, who gave up five hits and two runs in 1 2/3 innings in relief on Sunday. Brown gave up hard contact and was unable to dominate hitters. Center fielder Pat DeMarco (.133/.133/.200) struggled over 15 plate appearances, striking out four times and walking none.

Injury updates

Infante left midway through Friday, taking a knee to the head during an unsuccessful slide attempt. It's not thought to be serious, but VU held him out the rest of the weekend. Third baseman Harrison Ray, the presumed starter at third, was held out of for the weekend with a minor injury. He's expected to play soon.

Debuts and role changes

Pitchers Rocker, Ethan Smith and Chance Huff made their collegiate debuts. Huff gave up three runs in an inning of work against Virginia, but showed considerable promise with a fastball that sat 92-93 with terrific movement, and a great slider. DH Justyn-Henry Malloy, outfielder Matt Hogan, infielder Sterling Hayes and utility man Dominic Keegan also made their debuts. Malloy wasn't officially credited with a start on Saturday, or Sunday since VU listed the previous day's starting pitcher in that spot, but had eight plate appearances within those two games. Cooper Davis started in the leadoff spot all three games. He started in left in the last two games and at DH on Friday. Scott moved from left to first upon Infante's departure, with Walker Grisanti finishing in left on Friday.

Weekend lineup MVP

Austin Martin was ridiculous hitting out of the two hole. Martin had six hits, including a double and a triple, walking five times to just one strikeout. Martin "created" runs at an estimated rate of 39.4 per 27 outs.

Weekend pitching MVP