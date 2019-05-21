Weekend visit impresses Chicago OL target
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Back in February, Chicago (Ill.) Curie offensive lineman Kevo Wesley picked up his first SEC offer from Vanderbilt. This past weekend, the three-star prospect made the trek down to Nashville to see...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news