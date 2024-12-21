Welcome home, Madison Greene

While the sophomore’s family was there to watch and enjoy seeing Greene, it was bigger than that.

Behind the Vanderbilt bench sat supporters in black and gold, and notably, some No. 4 jerseys that read "Greene" across the back.

A trip to Dayton for Greene’s supporters was a 70 mile drive over to UD Arena.

Columbus, Ohio, native Madison Greene made sure that her home state knew she was back.

The first player off the bench was Greene. Once she stepped onto the floor, the guard was unstoppable.

Greene poured in 13 points in the first quarter, nailing three 3-pointers.

She continued her career day, setting a new career high with 25 points, leading the game in scoring, and securing five rebounds.

The guard also grabbed three steals, all while having her family in attendance.

“It was just amazing. Being back home, being in that atmosphere, and having your family come watch you is a blessing," Greene said. "Not everyone’s family can come make games, and I felt like I had to put on a show for my hometown and my home state."

Indeed, a show was put on. It was something that Greene's dad recognized from the beginning of the game in the stands, vocalizing that Dayton had no answer for his daughter.

And when it came to head coach Shea Ralph, she agreed.

"What an awesome game to play so well. [Her dad] was all about it, which was really cool. She had a bunch of family there. He wasn't wrong, the stuff he was saying—'They can't guard you'—he wasn't wrong; he was right."

While it's a game that Greene and her family will never forget, the sophomore continues to stay focused on the bigger picture.

"I was proud of my performance, but it was also a great team win. I was happy we got the win because that’s all that really matters.”